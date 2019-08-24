Gonzalez, Martinez place at IWA XC meet

SINTON – Sinton opened their 2019 cross country season Saturday, traveling to the IWA Angel Flight Meet.
Each runner performed in different flights during the meet, led by Joshua Gonzalez who won his flight with a time of 8:11.92. Justin Ramirez was fifth in his flight (9:36.71) and Nathaniel Aguilar was eighth in his with a time of 11:03.72.
For the Lady Pirates, Zerah Martinez finished third in her flight with a time of 6:44.3, Emily Revilla was fifth in her flight (7:30.49), Brianna Aguirre was also fifth in hers (7:32.29), Ashley Gonzales was third (7:38.41), Flor Flores was fifth in her flight (8:30.47) and Serina Acosta was also fifth in her flight with a time of 8:37.23.