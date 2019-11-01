GP Ladycats are new District Champions

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Ladycats put the final touches on their undefeated run through district play Tuesday night, defeating Tuloso-Midway 25-8, 25-10, 25-12 at Wildcat Gym on Parents Night.
The Ladycats finished district play with a record of 12-0 and finish the regular season with a 41-4 record. Camy Jones finished the day with 12 kills and five blocks, Kandice Rowe added 14 kills and one ace, Chloe Rodriguez picked up 11 kills, Samantha Kuzma had 32 assists, Colby Gonzalez added eight digs and one ace and Julianne Saathoff had seven digs.
Friday night the Ladycats made the long trip to Laredo to face Cigarroa and returned with a 25-15, 25-8, 25-4 win. Samantha Kuzma finished with eight kills, two digs, one block and an ace, Camy Jones had eight kills, one block and an ace, Chloe Rodriguez picked up 10 kills, Colby Gonzalez had 11 digs, Kandice Rowe added three digs, two kills and one ace. Julianne Saathoff finished with five aces and one dig, Ashley Bonner picked up three kills, Preslee Carter added one, Canyen Rodriguez turned in one dig and one ace, Alexis Vasquez had one dig and Lindsey Rodriguez picked up an ace.