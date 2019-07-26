ALICE – Portland Aquacats are traveling to the summer state games, taking over 35 kids this summer. The state games are held at Texas A&M University in College Station this week starting on Thursday, July 25, and ending Sunday, July 28.
They participated in the regional meet in Victoria the week of July 13-14, bringing home over 25 gold medals with 62 medals overall. Swimmers must place in the top three overall to qualify for the summer state games in College Station.
Last weekend the Aquacats participated in Alice at the Coastal Bend city championships, placing in second overall.
Six and under girls’ free relay comprised of Emma Swanson, Emma Hesseltine, Crosby Miller, and Ava Edwards won the gold medal.