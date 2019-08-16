CORPUS CHRISTI – The Gregory-Portland Ladycat volleyball literally swept through the CCISD McDonald’s Spikefest Tournament over the weekend.
The Ladycats won all seven of their games and did not lose a single set as they cruised to the championship. Samantha Kuzma was named the tourney’s most valuable player.
The Ladycats (9-0) won the championship Saturday by defeating Veterans Memorial 25-8, 25-15, 25-12. Kuzma led the Ladycats with nine kills and five digs followed by Kandice Rowe with 14 kills, one ace and eight digs. Colby Gonzalez picked up 11 digs and two aces, Camy Jones added four kills, one ace and two digs, Chloe Rodriguez finished with three blocks, Julianna Saathoff finished with four aces and two digs, Preslee Carter turned in two blocks and two digs, Lindsey Rodriguez finished with three digs and Alexis Vasquez had two digs.
G-P began pool play Thursday with a 25-4, 25-4 win over Jourdanton. Camy Jones had seven kills, four aces and three blocks, Kandice Rowe added five digs, three kills and two aces, Kuzma picked up 14 assists, two digs, two kills and an ace, Preslee Carter finished with two blocks, two assists, two kills and one ace, Chloe Rodriguez added four kills and Ashley Bonner had two kills.
Game two of pool play saw the Ladycats defeat Carroll 25-12, 25-6. Chloe Rodriguez had 11 kills and two blocks, Kuzma picked up 16 assists and three kills, Colby Gonzalez added nine digs, Jones added four kills and one block, Canyen Rodriguez finished with four assists and two digs, Carter had three aces, Rowe picked up three digs, Bonner added three kills and Julianne Saathoff had two digs.
The Ladycats returned to the court later and defeated Rockport-Fulton 25-14, 25-10. Rowe had eight kills, two blocks and four digs, Kuzma added 18 assists and one block, Camy Jones finished with four Aces and two blocks, Gonzalez picked up seven digs, Chloe Rodriguez turned in seven kills and, Lindsey Rodriguez had two aces and Saathoff added three digs.
The Ladycats closed day one with a 25-13, 25-7 win over Ray. Gonzalez had seven digs and two aces, Chloe Rodriguez added 10 kills and one block, Samantha Kuzma had 20 assists and Canyen Rodriguez added six, L. Rodriguez picked up three digs, Jones had eight kills and Rowe finished with seven.
On Saturday morning the Ladycats upended Tuloso-Midway 25-6, 25-14. Rowe had four digs, four kills, one block and six aces, Samantha Kuzma added 14 assists, two digs and a pair of aces, Jones picked up eight kills, three digs and one block, Gonzalez tallied three kills and one ace, Chloe Rodriguez finished with five kills, Carter added one ace and a block, Canyen Rodriguez had six assists and Sydney Kuzma had two blocks.
In the semifinal G-P met up with Carroll for a second time and the results were the same, a G-P win, 25-14, 25-11, 25-0. Rowe finished with six kills, eight digs and one ace, Ch. Rodriguez added five blocks and five kills, Sa. Kuzma picked up 16 assists and two digs, Gonzalez finished with three digs and one assist, Carter added two blocks and one ace, Jones picked up eight kills, Saathoff had two digs and Alexis Vasquez finished with an assist.
On Tuesday night the Ladycats defeated Veterans Memorial 25-11, 25-20, 25-11. Bonner had five kills, five digs and an ace, Carter picked up five kills, two assists and two blocks, Sa. Kuzma added 32 assists and four blocks, Chloe Rodriguez finished with 12 kills and two blocks, Jones had two aces, two blocks and one assist, Rowe finished with five kills and five digs, Saathoff added five digs and Gonzalez tacked on 11 digs.