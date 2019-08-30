Gregory-Portland Ladycats sweep Goliad at rare home game

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Ladycats played a rare home game on Tuesday night and used it to defeat Goliad 25-15, 27-25, 25-14.
G-P Head Coach Adrian Smith had to move some players around after injuries left her team short-handed, but it did not slow the Ladycats.
Chloe Rodriguez dominated the net with 20 kills while Canyen Rodriguez added 35 assists, five digs, one block and an ace. Samantha Kuzma tallied 11 digs, seven kills and two digs followed by Preslee Carter with seven kills, four digs, one block and an assist. Colby Gonzalez added 18 digs and a pair of aces, Ashley Bonner had six digs and three kills, Julianna Saathoff picked up 11 digs, Sydney Kuzma had three kills and Lindsey Rodriguez and Alexis Vasquez each finished with two digs.
The Ladycats opened pool play at the Leander Tournament with a 26-24, 25-23 win over Amarillo High. Kandice Rowe had with five kills, one block and two digs, Samantha Kuzma picked up 18 assists, seven digs, three kills and three digs, Camy Jones added eight kills and four blocks, Chloe Rodriguez had four kills and two digs, Julianna Saathoff had 10 digs and Colby Gonzalez added eight digs.
G-P then defeated Magnolia West 25-7, 25-10. Kuzma led the way with 22 assists, three kills, two aces and a block followed by Jones with eight kills, two digs and one block, Rodriguez finished with seven kills and one block, Rowe added seven digs and three kills, Gonzalez had 14 digs, Sydney Kuzma finished with three kills and Canyen Rodriguez had four assists.
The Ladycats closed pool play with a 29-27, 27-25 win over Clear Springs. Rowe picked up 11 digs, six kills and two blocks, Samantha Kuzma finished with 24 assists, three blocks and two digs, Jones tallied eight kills, four blocks and three digs, Chloe Rodriguez added 10 kills and five blocks, Sydney Kuzma had two kills and two digs, Preslee Carter finished with two kills and a block, Saathoff had 11 digs and Gonzalez added eight.
On Friday the Ladycats opened with a 22-25, 25-17, 25-22 win over Flower Mound Marcus. Sa. Kuzma finished with 31 assists, nine digs and a block followed by Rowe with 11 kills, 15 digs and two aces. Jones had eight kills and six blocks, Gonzalez added 16 digs and one ace, Chloe Rodriguez had 13 kills, Sy. Kuzma turned in 10 digs and Saathoff had eight digs.
G-P then defeated Cedar Park 25-22, 25-19 with Sa. Kuzma picking up 16 assists, three digs, two blocks and three kills. Jones added eight kills and Ch. Rodriguez picked up seven kills and six blocks.
The Ladycats then dropped their first game of the year, falling to South Lake Carroll 18-25, 17-25. Saathoff had 11 digs and one ace, Sa. Kuzma added 18 assists and five kills, Ch. Rodriguez finished with eight kills and a block, Gonzalez turned in 18 digs, Jones had eight kills, Sydney Kuzma had three kills, Lindsey Rodriguez added five digs and P. Carter had one block.
Saturday did not go well for the Ladycats, who fell to Mansfield 16-25, 15-25 and Weatherford 21-25, 14-25.