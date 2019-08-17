PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland 2019 cross country season opened with a bang Friday as they swept past their opponents at their meet.
The Ladycats won with a team total 17 points, led by Beyonce Hernandez who clocked in at 16:47. Khilyssa White finished third with a time of 18:04 followed by Anika Cluff who was fourth (18:06), Kara Hinojosa was sixth (18:15) and Rebecca Tietze finished eighth with a time of 19:52.
The Wildcats also won the team title, paced by Cody Fountain who won the event with a time of 14:05, followed by Dominick Landin who was fourth in a time of 14:55. Christian Espinoza finished sixth (15:26), Blake Giannamore was eighth (15:48) and Jacob Thomas came in ninth place with a time of 16:18.