TAFT – The Taft Greyhounds picked up their second straight district win Friday night, easily dismantling Banquete on Homecoming night 47-6 at Greyhound Stadium.
Taft raised their mark to 3-3 and 2-0 in district play behind the solid play of their defense and an opportunistic offense.
The Greyhounds welcomed back Jeremiah Sanchez who bolted 32 yards on the games first play and eight plays later Oscar Ozuna capped the 65-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Robbie Montemayor tacked on the point after as Taft jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
The two teams were marred by turnovers on the next three possessions before the Bulldogs marched to the Taft 27, but the defense rose to the occasion and stopped Banquete on downs. Justin Goben gained 14 on first down as the quarter came to an end. Consecutive runs by Sanchez gave Taft a first down at the Bulldog 19 after a Bulldog penalty on the play. Sanchez capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run. Montemayor made it 14-0 Greyhounds.
Just before the half, Taft forced a Banquete punt and the offense went back to work. Joseph Espinoza used runs of 16, 10 and seven yards to reach the Bulldog 14 before Ozuna went the final distance for the score making it 21-0 at the half after Montemayor’s kick.
Taft forced another Bulldog punt and it did not take long for them to respond. Ozuna connected with Troy Luera on a 66-yard touchdown pass on the first play. Montemayor made it 28-0 and the route was on.
Goben made it 34-0 when he scored on a 13-yard run in the third quarter and early in the fourth Ozuna broke several tackles before scoring on a 20-yard scoring run to make it 41-0 Greyhounds.
Jarek Sanchez closed out the Taft scoring in the final quarter when he scored on a one-yard run, extending the Greyhound margin to 47-0 before Banquete scored late to make the final 47-6 Taft.
Sanchez finished the night rushing for 130 yards and Espinoza added 54 more yards. Ozuna completed 5 of 8 passes for 131 yards and added 46 yards on the ground, including three touchdowns.
Joseph Dominguez led the Greyhound defense with 12 tackles, Goben added eight, Christian Barrios had six tackles, Bryan Salcido had five and Sean Suarez had four with an interception.