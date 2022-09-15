Greyhounds beaten by Three Rivers 42-31

The Taft Greyhounds fell to 1-2 on the season in a 42-31 non-district loss to the Three Rivers Bulldogs on Sept. 9 at Greyhound Stadium.
JJ Acosta led Taft with a pair of touchdown runs and a scoring pass to Enrique Rodriguez.
The Greyhounds got on the board with 7:05 left in the first quarter with a safety. Just 1:03 later, Steven Rivera followed with a 6-yard touchdown run for Taft.
After getting another safety with 7:07 left in the second quarter, Acosta found Rodriguez on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 3:05 remaining until halftime.
Acosta ran 8 yards for a touchdown with 8:09 remaining in the third quarter and threw a 35-yard TD pass to Efrain Ozuna with 2:09 to go in the third quarter.
Three Rivers improved to 3-0 on the season.
Taft will host the Robstown Cottonpickers (3-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.