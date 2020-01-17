Greyhounds drop nail-biter to Longhorns

TAFT – Friday night at Greyhound Gym the Taft Greyhounds suffered a tough 48-42 loss to George West.
The Greyhounds trailed by nine at the half before cutting the margin to 33-28 entering the final period. Taft was outscored 10-8 in the final period to suffer the district loss.
Troy Luera hit three from behind the arc to finish with 14 points, Jeremiah Aguero added 12, Dustin Gonzales had eight, Kevin Galindo finished with four and both Tim Buendia and Tyson Hinojosa scored two points each.
On Tuesday night the Greyhounds suffered a 69-53 setback to the Mathis Pirates at Greyhound Gym. Jeremiah Aguero led the Greyhounds with 19 points followed by Kevin Galindo and Dustin Gonzales with nine points apiece, Tim Buendia scored eight, Tyson Hinojosa made six and Troy Luera had two points for Taft.