Greyhounds fall short at West Oso

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Taft offense came to life Friday night at West Oso, but the high-powered Bears were a little better on the night as the defeated the Greyhounds 36-28.
The fireworks began early as the Bears moved deep into Taft territory before Troy Luera picked off a pass in the end zone to stop the early threat.
West Oso forced a Taft punt and marched inside the Greyhounds’ red zone before the drive ended on downs. Taft began from their 14, Oscar Ozuna picked up 14 yards and Jeremiah Sanchez followed with an 18-yard run before Ozuna dashed 54 yards for the Greyhounds’ first touchdown of the season. Robbie Montemayor added the points after as Taft took a 7-0 lead with 6:36 left in the first quarter.
West Oso responded four plays later, scoring on a 27-yard run with 5:02 left to make it 7-7. The Bears took the lead 14-7 after a Greyhound punt with just over three minutes left in the quarter.
Taft moved downfield, using three runs by Sanchez and two by Ozuna to reach the Bear 42, but an interception brought the drive to an end. The Bears followed that by reaching the Taft 32, but Sean Suarez intercepted a pass as the first came to a close.
The two teams exchanged punts, but the Greyhounds caught a break when the Bears’ snap sailed over the punter and Taft tackled him at the one. Sanchez scored on the next play to make it 14-14 with 5:08 left in the half.
The offensive show continued when the Bears scored on a five-yard run to regain the lead 21-14. On the ensuing possession Sanchez bolted 45 yards to the Bears 34. Three straight carries by Daniel Perez moved the ball to the 20 before Ozuna followed with a 12-yard tote to the eight. Sanchez then capped the drive with an eight-yard scoring run, but the point after missed and Taft trailed 21-20 with 1:59 remaining.
West Oso was forced to punt to start the third quarter and the Greyhounds went to work. Sanchez used two runs to gain six before Ozuna gave Taft a first down with an eight-yard run to the 37. Perez went back to work with four straight carries to reach the Bears 31. The drive stalled but Ozuna’s run gave Taft a first down. Thee plays later Ozuna connected with Justin Goben on a seven-yard scoring strike. Sanchez tacked on the two-point conversion as Taft took a 28-21 lead late in the third.
The Bears answered, scoring with 12 seconds left in the third to take a 29-28 lead. Oso added a fourth period score and hung on for the win.
Ozuna finished with 131 yards rushing and passed for 83 more and Sanchez added 107 yards on the ground and John Villalobos had 49 yards rushing. Goben finished with two catches for 41 yards and Jerek Sanchez had one catch for 25 yards.