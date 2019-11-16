TAFT – With a playoff spot already nailed down for both teams, the Longhorns and Greyhounds had one thing to settle, playoff seeding. Friday night Hebbronville secured the third seed with a 42-12 win over Taft at Greyhound Stadium.
Taft enters as the fourth seed and will open the playoffs Friday in Karnes City at 7 p.m. when they take on the Poth Pirates.
Friday night the difference was the big plays and the Longhorns had their share, starting with the games first play when they scored on a 63-yard touchdown run that put Taft in a 7-0 hole.
Taft marched into Longhorn territory before stalling on downs after a sack. Hebbronville followed with their second big play, scoring on the next play with a 50-yard touchdown run that made it 14-0 Longhorns after one quarter.
In the second quarter the Longhorns struck again, this time with a 45-yard touchdown run that made it 21-0. Taft then caught their first break of the game when Jarek Sanchez recovered a Longhorn fumble at the Hebbronville 24. Two plays in Oscar Ozuna connected with Zach Graves with a 23-yard touchdown pass to get Taft within 21-6 at the half.
The Greyhounds drove to the Hebbronville 11, but an interception bought the threat to an end. Three plays later the Longhorns scored on a 39-yard touchdown run, making it 28-6.
Taft responded quickly, Ozuna found Troy Luera with a 56-yard yard pass to the Longhorn 11. Three plays later Ozuna went the final two yards for the score, pulling Taft within 28-12. Unfortunately, it would turn out to be the final points of the night for the Greyhounds.
Ozuna finished the night with 134 yards passing and rushed for another 121 yards. Jeremiah Sanchez added 45 more yards on the ground and Luera had two catches for 67 yards. Justin Goben, Marcus Cerda and Bryan Salcido each finished with four tackles.