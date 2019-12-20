Greyhounds pull away in 2nd half, best Woodsboro

WOODSBORO – The Taft Greyhounds traveled to Woodsboro for a second time during the last week and picked up another win, this time 76-63 in a non-district tilt Friday night.
The second half proved to be the difference for the Greyhounds. Taft trailed 33-29 at the half, but came out on fire in the third, outscoring the Eagles 24-16 in the third to take a 53-48 lead into the half. The Taft run continued into the fourth, outscoring Woodsboro 23-14 to claim the victory.
Troy Luera nailed five threes to finish with a game-high 24 points followed by Jeremiah Aguero with 16, Dustin Gonzales added 12, Tyson Hinojosa had seven, both Kevin Galindo and Jermiah Sanchez scored five, Sean Suarez finished with three with Tim Buendia and Zachary Martinez each made two.