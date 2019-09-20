BISHOP – If you didn’t make it to Bishop Saturday or watch the game on television, you missed a pretty good football game.
Taft’s Oscar Ozuna scored on a 28-yard run with 14 seconds left in the game to rally the Greyhounds to a 41-40 win over the Badgers.
“It was a great team win. I’m proud of our kids and coaches for fighting for four quarters. Thanks to the Taft community for their continued support of our student athletes,” Taft coach JR Castellano said after getting his first career win.
Bishop scored on their first possession of the game to take a 7-0 lead with 7:47 left in the first quarter, but it did not take long for Taft to respond. Jeremiah Sanchez carried the ball three straight times, the third for a 40-yard touchdown after breaking several tackles to get the Greyhounds within 7-6 with 6:33 on the clock.
Bishop returned the ensuing kickoff to the Taft two and two plays later were in the end zone, extending their margin to 13-7 with 5:17 left in the opening quarter. The scoring barrage continued, Ozuna gained 13 and a penalty against Bishop moved the ball to the Badger 34. Two plays later Ozuna capped the drive with a 22-yard touchdown run. Sanchez added the two-point conversion and Taft was on top for the first time 14-13.
The two teams exchanged turnovers, Taft getting theirs on an interception by Dustin Gonzales, but Bishop capitalized on the Greyhound fumble scoring on a 73-yard run to get Bishop the lead back, 20-14 on the final play of the first quarter.
Sanchez went back to work, capping a 73 yard, 11-play drive with a one-yard touchdown run to make it 22-20 Greyhounds. After the Greyhound defense forced a punt, Taft was on the move again. Two plays into the series, Ozuna connected with Troy Luera for a 48-yard touchdown strike extending the Taft lead to 28-20. The Badgers cut the lead right before the half to cut the Greyhound margin to 28-27.
The third quarter slowed a bit before Bishop took a 34-28 lead late in the quarter, but the fireworks kicked off in the final quarter.
John Villalobos set up Taft with a nice kickoff return and seven plays later Sanchez scored form seven yards out and Robbie Montemayor’s point after made it 35-34 Greyhounds.
Bishop responded quickly, scoring on a 76-yard touchdown run but the two-point conversion failed, leaving Bishop with a 40-35 lead.
The Greyhounds were not about to give up. The first big play came on a 26-yard pass from Ozuna to Dustin Gonzales to the Bishop 39. Sanchez followed with a 16-yard run and on the next play Ozuna and Gonzales teamed up for the apparent touchdown pass, but it was nullified by a penalty. Ozuna then dashed 28 yards, leaping into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds left in the game.
Ozuna finished with 148 yards rushing with two touchdowns and passed for 125 yards and a touchdown while Sanchez added 106 yards on the ground and three scores. Zach Graves finished with a team high nine tackles while Joseph Dominguez and Joseph Espinoza each had eight tackles.