Greyhounds win pair at Woodsboro Tournament

WOODSBORO – Taft won two games over the weekend at the Woodsboro Tournament. The Greyhounds opened play Thursday morning with a 48-26 win over host Woodsboro. Taft began the game by taking a 25-10 halftime lead before cruising in the second half. Kevin Galindo and Troy Luera led the way with 11 points each followed by Jeremiah Aguero with eight; Jermiah Sanchez scored five; both Tim Buendia and Zackary Martinez had four; Dustin Gonzales three, and Donavon Morales added two.
The Greyhounds late rally fell short in game two Thursday, falling to Orange Grove 43-41. Luera led the way with 17, 15 of which came in the final period. Aguero added eight, Buendia five; both Oscar Ozuna and Galindo scored four each, and Sean Suarez picked up three points.
Friday, the Greyhounds fell to district foe Odem 65-31. Ozuna and Aguero paced Taft with seven each followed by Luera with five; Sanchez scored four with Martinez, Suarez and Hinojosa each scoring two.
The Greyhounds bounced back to defeat West Oso JV 61-38. Luera again led the way, scoring 19 points. Gonzales had seven, Sanchez and Ozuna picked up six apiece; Martinez added five; Hinojosa, Morales and Buendia scored four each with Suarez and Galindo scoring three each.
Taft dropped their final game Saturday, falling to John Paul II 60-52. The Greyhounds hit nine threes, but it would not be enough. Luera had six of the threes, four of which came in the third period to finish with a game high 18 points. Martinez and Aguero both had eight; Ozuna had four; Galindo, Suarez, Gonzales and Hinojosa scored three each; Buendia and Suarez added two, and Sanchez scored one.
Troy Luera was named to the All-Tournament team for Taft.
Tuesday night the Greyhounds fell to IWA 51-33. Jeremiah Aguero scored 10; Troy Luera had eight; Kevin Galindo seven, Dustin Gonzales four with Jermiah Sanchez and Tim Buendia two each.