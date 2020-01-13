MATHIS – The Mathis Pirates’ return to the playoffs was a team effort and earned the Pirates many spots on the recently announced All-District Football team, but one dominated, senior Isaac Gutierrez who picked up three spots on the elite squad.
Gutierrez was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year, Secondary Player of the Year and was named to the first team as the Special Teams player. Gutierrez caught 43 passes for 610 yards with eight touchdowns, rushed for 179 yards, had 29 tackles with one sack and five interceptions and averaged 32.0 yards per punts, with five landing inside the 20.
Senior Jacob Martinez was named Co-Quarterback of the Year, completing 117 passes for 1,535 yards with 17 touchdowns. Senior Seth Gibson was tabbed as Co-Running Back of the Year, rushing for 588 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior Thomas Villarreal was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year, finishing with 122 tackles, two sacks and an interception and senior Juan Rodriguez was Co-Linebacker of the Year with 63 tackles and one interception.
Landing a spot on the first team were seniors Ryan Gonzales (center) and James Ramirez (inside linebacker). Juniors Matthew Cuellar (wide receiver), Darion Rodriguez (wide receiver), Tim Morin (defensive end), Anthony Garcia (outside linebacker), Ethan Munoz (safety) and Darion Rodriguez (cornerback). Sophomores earning a first team nod were Albert Vasquez (tackle), Marcos Alvarado (specialist) and Andrew Cuellar (defensive tackle).
Picking up second team accolades were Thomas Villarreal (QB), Andrew Cuellar (G), JT Coronado (G), Jacob Barrera (OT), Roland Sanchez (DE), Diego Gutierrez (DT). Joseph Olivarez (OLB) and Matthew Lopez (CB).
Making the honorable mention team were Juan Rodriguez (IWR), Matthew Lopez (OWR), Lucio Gonzales (C), Isaiah Ricarte (DE), Xaiden Veliz (DT) and Levi Orsak (CB).
All-District Academic honors went to Seth Gibson, Jacob Martinez, Isaac Gutierrez, Anthony Garcia, Ethan Munoz, Tino Trejo, Albert Vasquez and Jacob Barrera.