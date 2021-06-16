Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach Leta Andrews is bringing her girls basketball camp to Sinton.
Coach Andrews is the winningest high school basketball coach in the nation with 1,416 wins and when asked about what led her to coaching and making it her career, she said, “My passion for helping these young girls and to inspire them to be successful in their lives.
“I lived the game and loved seeing the girls’ passion for success.”
When asked about her motivation that led to her record of being the winningest high school coach in the nation she added, “I just wanted my players to taste success and my players succeeding was the main goal. It allowed them to be a member of a team.”
Coach Andrews hammered home the importance of youth basketball camps and teaching them about being a team player which they can use in and out of basketball.
Speaking with the coach, it is evident that she focuses on the ‘walk before you run’ mentality when discussing her viewpoint for the basketball camps.
“My philosophy for the camps and coaching is to focus on the fundamentals and skills more than just scrimmaging,” she said.
Andrews brings more than 52 years of experience coaching basketball to her camps. She had long stints at Granbury High School, Comanche High School and Calallen High School, where she won her only state title in 1990.
Her basketball camp for girls in grades 7-12 will take place in Sinton on June 14-16 at the South Texas Athletic Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.