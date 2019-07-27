Harrington joins Sinton staff as head boys track coach

SINTON – Sinton Athletic Director Michael Troutman has hired Matthew Harrington to be the new head boys track and field coach for the Pirates.
Harrington will also be an assistant football coach for Sinton.
Harrington spent last year in Orange Grove where he served as the offensive/defensive line coach for the varsity. Before that he served as the junior high athletic coordinator at Taft from 2010-18. Harrington was also an assistant basketball coach and head boys track coach at Skidmore-Tynan from 2009-10.