SINTON – Sinton’s Courtney Hesseltine was named the District 31-4A Defensive MVP for the Lady Pirates. Emma Thomas and Stella Thomas were named to the 1st Team. Anna Thomas and Hannah Gallegos earned spots on the 2nd team with Neffie Pyeatt and Taliyah Best picking up spots on the 31-4A Honorable Mention team.
Hesseltine stepped up as Sinton’s shooter this season and achieved her 1,000th point milestone. “She also proved that she’s not just a three-point shooter,” Sinton Head coach Kaitlyn Laudig said. “She could score off the dribble and inside as a small forward as well. She really was an offensive threat that many teams had to adjust their defenses around.”
Emma Thomas did a great job leading the team at the point guard position this year, according to Laudig. “She really took charge of controlling our offenses, created scoring opportunities for herself and others, and her defensive intensity fired up the rest of the team on both ends of the court,” Laudig added.
Stella Thomas was a big presence for Sinton on the floor both offensively and defensively too. “She ran the floor well in transition,” Laudig said, “especially after generating so many turnovers with our pressure defense through her deflections, steals and defensive intensity. We’re really going to miss having her on the floor next year.
Earning spots on the Academic All-District team for the Lady Pirates were Taliyah Bess, Hannah Gallegos, Mia Gonzales, Courtney Hesseltine, Kaci Hinojosa, Crystal Palomo, Anna Thomas, Emma Thomas and Stella Thomas.