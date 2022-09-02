The Ingleside Mustangs’ defense held Mathis to just 105 total yards en route to a 46-7 season-opening victory over the Pirates on Aug. 26 in Ingleside.
The Pirates managed just 75 yards rushing and 30 yards through the air.
Jesus Zamora accounted for Mathis’ lone score on a touchdown run in the third quarter.
Mathis quarterback E.J. Montemayor completed four of eight passes for 30 yards.
The Mustangs, who had 399 yards of offense, jumped out to a 33-0 halftime lead.
Ingleside quarterback Aiden Jakobsohn completed 10 of 13 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns. J.C. Smith caught six passes for 132 yards and two TDs.
Ingleside’s Jordan Randall rushed seven times for 55 yards and a touchdown and Leo Villarreal carried the ball four times for 57 yards and a TD.
The Pirates will return to action on Sept. 1 when they host the Taft Greyhounds at 7 p.m.
Ingleside will travel to Aransas Pass on Sept. 2 for a 7:30 p.m. contest against the Panthers.