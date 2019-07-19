Jonse hired as new Wildcat baseball coach

PORTLAND – Gregory-Portland Athletic Director Rick Rhoades has hired Ronnie Jonse to be the new Wildcat baseball coach.
Jonse comes to G-P from Ingleside where he has been since 2016. Jonse guided the Mustangs to the bi-district finals last season. Before that he was coach at Rockdale from 2013-16 where he led them to consecutive playoff appearances, the first time in over a decade for Rockdale.
The Sam Houston State grad also coaches football and brings with him his wife, Kayla, and sons Turner (5) and Nolan (3).