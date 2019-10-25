Konoval competes at Judo World Championships

MOROCCO – GP Junior Christian Konoval (16) competed at the 2019 International Judo Federation Junior World Championships in Marrakesh, Morocco on Saturday, Oct. 19. The prestigious tournament brings up and coming potential Olympic athletes ages 15-20 to compete against each other on an international level, and participants have to qualify to attend by their Olympic governing body.
Konoval ranked number 1 in the United States represented “Team USA” as the +100 kg World team member, and faced the 18th ranked player in the world from France in the first round. He fought fiercely against his opponent with great attack exchanges but ultimately fell short in the match to advance to the next round. He lasted two and a half minutes of the five minute contest against his French competitor who went on to fight for the bronze medal in the semi finals.
“This was Christian’s first real international level tournament, and his performance showed that his level and skill belonged there,” coach and father Adrian Konoval said. “Although he lost in the first round, he still won by gaining crucial international experience for his development as an Olympic contender.
Konoval’s next competition will be the two day doubleheader Dallas Invitational and the USA Judo Presidents Cup in Irving, Nov. 23-24, where he will attempt to defend his National Championship title for the fifth consecutive year. Konoval trains under Sensei Rene Zeelenberg and Arthur Wright of Alamo Judo.