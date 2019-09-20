Konoval goes into ‘Beast’ mode at Dallas competition

DALLAS – Gregory-Portland junior Christian “The Beast” Konoval, 16, took the gold medal at the 2019 Becerra Judo challenge in Dallas Saturday, Sept. 14.
Konoval challenged himself by using this tournament as a training platform, limiting his performance to only three Judo techniques and ground submissions in his preparation for the 2019 IJF Junior World Championships in Marrakesh, Morocco, next month.
He tore through his competition in no time including an armbar submission to capture gold in the adult Olympic division. He is currently ranked first in the U.S. in both the Cadet (15-17) and IJF (17-20) Junior heavyweight divisions and fifth in the adult Elite Olympic heavyweight division.
He trains under Sensei Rene Zeelenberg of Alamo Judo and was coached by his father, Adrian.