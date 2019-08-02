Konoval wins gold at U.S. Open

FORT LAUDERDALE – Gregory-Portland junior Christian “The Beast” Konoval (15) won a gold medal while competing in the 2019 U.S. Open Judo tournament in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 26-28.
The three-day tournament offers judoka from a multitude of countries to compete at an elite level.
On Day 1, Konoval blew through his opponents from Florida and Suriname in a combined match time of 45 seconds to win gold in the 90+ Kg Cadet (15-17) division. Day 2 continued with the Beast’s rampage in the +100 IJF Junior (15-20) division beating opponents from Pennsylvania, Florida and Suriname to take gold.
Finally on Day 3, Christian faced his toughest challenge yet competing in the +100 Kg Senior Elite Olympic division. Konoval defeated a world-ranked player from South Africa and edged out a Korean national champion to go to the finals. In the final match, Konoval faced fellow U.S. teammate and world-ranked Ruben Martin Jr. The match was an intense battle of skill and lasted until 18 seconds left in the 4-minute contest and with Konoval losing by Shido (penalty) and taking silver.
Konoval trains under Sensei Rene Zeelenberg of Alamo Judo Club and was coached by his father, Adrian.