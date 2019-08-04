Lady Greyhounds all-in for upcoming season

TAFT – Taft head volleyball coach Tasha Wilson is fast approaching 600 career wins, but her thoughts are on a successful season at Taft.
Last year the Lady Greyhounds were area finalists and finished 30-12, but Wilson looks for better things this season with a squad that returns eight of nine players.
Taft will use their senior leadership to hope for a deeper playoff run. Senior Libero Aubrie Banda returns after being named the district’s Co-MVP Libero last year. She will get help from senior setter Kelly Graves who has been on the varsity all four of her years and was named to the first team all-district squad last year.
Senior outside hitter Kailey O’Neal, a first team all-district selection last year, will provide the power for the Lady Greyhounds.
Wilson also returns seniors Jaselle Tamez, Braelyn Butler, Trinity Guajardo and juniors Kaley Vasquez and Aalyaih Sandoval.
Wilson also welcomes back Taft alum Caitlyn Guajardo who will join her coaching staff.
The Lady Greyhounds open the season on the road against Orange Grove on Aug. 6th.