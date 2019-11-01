Lady Greyhounds drop pair of district games

TAFT – The Taft Lady Greyhounds needed a win over visiting George West Tuesday night to secure a playoff spot, but fell 17-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16, 17-19 to send Taft into a three-way tie for third place with George West and Odem. The three teams will likely square off in a mini-tournament to determine the final two playoff spots for District 29-3A.
Tuesday Taft’s Kelly Graves picked up her 2000th career assist, but it would not be enough. Kailey O’Neal finished with 17 kills and two blocks, Graves had 24 assists, 14 digs and two aces, Aubrie Banda added 23 assists, Kaley Vasquez finished with five blocks and Jaselle Tamez had seven kills.
Friday afternoon the Lady Greyhounds fell to Skidmore-Tynan 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 20-25 at Greyhound Gym.
Jaselle Tamez finished with nine kills, eight digs and 1.5 blocks to lead Taft. Kailey O’Neal added 19 kills and two aces, Kelly Graves finished with 28 assists, Aubrie Banda turned in 23 digs, Aaliyah Sandoval had two aces and Kaley Vasquez added a pair of kills.