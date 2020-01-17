Lady Greyhounds fall to George West, Mathis

TAFT – The Taft Lady Greyhounds suffered a pair of setbacks during the week, falling to George West and Mathis, both at home.
Tuesday night Taft fell to Mathis 63-17. Janelle Lopez paced the Lady Greyhounds with seven points, Clarissa Martinez scored five, Trinity Guajardo added three and Marivel Flores scored two points for Taft.
The Lady Greyhounds ran into a buzz saw Friday night, falling to George West 73-30 at Greyhound Gym. A sluggish start proved to be the demise for Taft as the Lady Longhorns jumped out to a 42-11 first half lead, one the Lady Greyhounds would not recover from.
Aliyah Garcia led Taft with eight points, Janelle Lopez added seven, Trinity Guajardo finished with six, Clarissa Martinez added five while Kelly Graves and Serena Martinez each scored two points.