ODEM – Taft and Odem squared off in a key District 29-3A volleyball contest Tuesday night at Owl Gym and the Lady Greyhounds came away with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-19 sweep of the Lady Owls.
Taft (18-15, 3-3) was looking at a fourth district loss in the first round of district play, but what may have been their best performance of the season, prevented that from happening on this night.
Meanwhile the Lady Owls (20-4, 3-1) suffered their first district loss in the first round.
Game one of the match was close at the onset, tied 5-5 before Taft went on an 8-0 to build a 13-5 lead. Kailey O’Neal picked up a pair of kills and an ace during the run, but Odem got back in the game with a pair of service aces from Kara Amador cut the lead to 14-11. After Taft went up 18-12 a kill by Julisa Alcala and two by Hailey Salinas, Odem was within 18-16. Salinas later added a block for point that Gave the Lady Owls a 22-21 lead, their first since taking a 2-0 lead. Taft regrouped and captured game one 26-24.
Game two began the same way, close before a kill by O’Neal and a tip by Kaley Vasquez helped Taft take a 9-4 lead. The Lady Greyhounds extended their margin to 18-12 after a kill by Aubrie Banda. Odem crawled back into the game and pulled within 19-15 after a Callee Brewer kill but Odem pulled away to earn a 25-19 game two win.
Taft took a 5-3 lead to start game three before an Alcala ace and tip by Salinas made it 6-5 Odem. The Lady Greyhounds went on to open a 17-11 edge, but Odem bounced back to get within 18-17 after an ace by Madi Vela. A pair of push for points by O’Neal made it 22-17 before Vasquez brought the match to an end with a kill.
O’Neal finished the night with 10 kills, five aces and a pair of blocks, Banda picked up 18 digs and three aces, Jaselle Tamez had 11 digs, Kelly Graves finished with 16 assists, Clarisa Martinez added five kills and Vasquez had two blocks for Taft.
For the Lady Owls Alcala had seven kills, 13 digs and two blocks, Harley Pena picked up 10 digs and four assists, Salinas finished with 10 kills, Brewer had 16 assists, Madi Vela had three aces and Amador added two.
Odem had the night off Friday while the Lady Greyhounds lost at Goliad 25-15, 25-21, 25-22. Kailey OíNeal picked up 12 kills, three aces and three blocks followed by Kelly Graves with 19 assists and 11 digs. Aubrie Banda added 19 digs, Jaselle Tamez picked up five kills and Aaliyah Sandoval had three aces.