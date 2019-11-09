Lady Greyhounds secure spot in area round

THREE RIVERS – The Taft Lady Greyhound volleyball team faced what many felt was an unsurmountable task against District 30-3A champion Jourdanton. But Coach Tasha Wilson new better and her Lady Greyhounds responded, beating Jourdanton 25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18 in Three Rivers.
Wilson and her Taft team will face Santa Gertrudis Academy in the Area round of the playoffs last Thursday 6:30 at Calallen.
Kailey O’Neal finished the night with 13 kills, four blocks and one ace, Jaselle Tamez added nine kills and an ace, Aubrie Banda had 17 digs and a pair of aces, Kelly Graves picked up 21 assists and nine digs and Kaley Vasquez had three blocks.
The Lady Greyhounds, who finished in a three-way tie for third place with George West and Odem, played in a play-in tournament at Skidmore-Tynan on Saturday. Taft received a bye to start the tourney and faced off with George West, who beat Odem. Taft fell to George West and had to face Odem for the fourth spot in the playoffs and won to reach the volleyball playoffs for the 10th straight year.
The Lady Greyhounds will play Santa Gertrudis in the next round tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. in Calallen.