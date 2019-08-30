Lady Greyhounds take third at hometown tourney
Taft’s Kaley Vasquez picks up a kill Thursday during the Lady Greyhounds’ pool play win over Benavides during the Taft Tournament.

 

TAFT – The Taft Lady Greyhounds took third place at their own tournament over the weekend. 

The Lady Greyhounds opened pool play Thursday by defeating Benavides 25-7, 25-11, Natalia 25-21, 25-13 and Bishop 25-19, 25-15. 

On Saturday Taft started with a 25-5, 25-13 win over Kingsville, but things turned south when setter Kelly Graves went down with an injury. Taft lost to Bishop 25-21, 21-25, 23-25 before falling to Ray 21-25, 23-25 for third place.

Tuesday night the Lady Greyhounds lost to John Paul II 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 18-25, 3-15.