Lady Greyhounds take third at Sinton tournament

SINTON – The Taft Lady Greyhound volleyball team won third place in the Silver bracket over the weekend at the Sinton Volleyball Tournament.
During pool play on Friday, the Lady Greyhounds fell to Austin Anderson 13-25, 22-25 and Edna 20-25, 25-14, 16-25. Taft bounced back and defeated West Oso 25-22, 17-25, 25-15 in their final pool game sending them to the Silver bracket.
Saturday, Taft opened play with a 25-15, 25-20 win over Roma but fell to Laredo Martin 17-25, 18-25. The Lady Greyhounds faced Aransas Pass in the brackets third place game and came away with a 24-25, 25-16, 25-23 win.
Kailey O’Neal finished with 13 kills and four aces followed by Kelly Graves with 28 assists and three aces. Kaley Vasquez added eight kills and three blocks, Aubrie Banda had 24 digs and Jaselle Tamez picked up 11 digs.
On Tuesday night the Lady Greyhounds traveled to Rockport-Fulton and suffered a 13-25, 20-25, 20-25 loss. O’Neal finished the night with eight kills, three aces and two blocks, Graves picked up 10 digs and 12 assists, Banda finished with 15 digs, Tamez added three kills and Clarissa Martinez had one block.