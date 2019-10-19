Lady Greyhounds upend Odem

TAFT – Saturday afternoon at Greyhound Gym Taft needed four games to defeat visiting Odem 25-19, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22.
In game one a pair of kills by Kailey O’Neal gave Taft a 6-4 lead but a service ace by Odem’s Harley Pena tied the game 6-6. With Aaliyah Garcia at the service line the Lady Greyhounds built a 13-10 lead before Jaselle Tamez extended the Taft lead to 14-10. Odem got within 18-15 before a tip for point by O’Neal gave Taft a 19-15 edge. Kaley Vasquez later picked up a kill and block for point as Taft went on to win game one 25-17.
In game two Tamez tied the game 1-1 before an ace by Madi Vela and a kill by Hailey Salinas helped Odem take an 8-1 lead. Kara Amador later picked up an ace as the Lady Owls built a 19-8 lead before O’Neal’s kill ended the run for Taft. Salinas made it 23-14 with a kill as the Lady Owls went on to win game two 25-16, but Taft won the next two games to win the match.
Taft was paced by Kailey O’Neal with 14 kills and four aces, Kaley Vasquez had nine kills and three blocks, Jaselle Tamez added nine digs and five kills, Kelly Graves turned in 29 assists and Aubrie Banda finished with 15 digs.
For the Lady Owls Hailey Salinas finished with 16 digs, eight kills and three aces, Harley Pena added 32 digs and 13 assists, Callee Brewer picked up 24 assists, Julisa Alcala finished with 19 kills and Madi Vela had six aces.