The winter storm that ravaged South Texas delayed the start of the Odem Lady Owl softball season, but once things returned to normal the Lady Owls went to work.
Days one and two of the Odem Softball Tournament were canceled so Head Coach Melissa Vela put together a Saturday, February 20 schedule.
Odem opened their play with an impressive 12-1 win over Banquete. Madi Vela struck out six to get the win while going 2 for 3 with an RBI at the plate. Nicole Ortiz picked up three hits and drove in three, Mia Gonzales went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBI’s, Jenna Chapa had one hit with an RBI and Arabella Garza added one hit.
The Lady Owls then picked up a 7-0 win over IWA. Vela notched the win with five strikeouts, tossing a two-hitter. Garza had a triple and drove in a run, Vela had a double with an RBI, Zoey Garcia added a hit with an RBI while Chapa and Ortiz each added a hit.
In the tourney’s final game, the Lady Owls shutout Beeville 5-0 with Vela again getting the win, striking out six. Garza hit a pair of doubles and drove in two, Allison Ortiz and Vela each had a double with an RBI, Gonzales had a triple, Chapa contributed a hit and drove in a run and Isabella Mata had one hit. Madi Vela and Arabella Garza were named to the All-Tournament team for the Lady Owls.
The Lady Owls raised their record to 4-0 with an 11-0 win at Banquete February 23. Vela got the win, scattering three hits and striking out 11. Ortiz went 3 for 4 with a double and a pair of RBI’s, Vela had two hits including a double and drove in four, Chapa had two hits including a triple and drove in one, Mata and Ortiz each had a hit and drove in a run while Gaby Cruz an Garza each added one hit.