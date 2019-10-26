Lady Owl XC off to region meet

CORPUS CHRISTI – Odem Cross Country coach Joe Flores said two days before the district meet that his Lady Owl team was going to surprise some teams at the 29-3A district meet at West Guth Park. Sure enough, his squad did just that, finishing third overall to earn a spot at the Class 3A region meet.
Danielle Laurel, who has been recovering from an injury, finally got her chance and she did not let anyone down. Laurel finished 8th overall with a time of 14:22. Alyssa Martinez placed 14th (14:45); Katherine Rodrigues finished 17th (15:23); Belicia Flores was right behind her placing 18th with a time of 15:29, and Julianna Borrego was 25th with a time of 16:44.
Catalina Gamez was 26th (17:02), and Mary Ann Nevarez turned in a time of 17:47.