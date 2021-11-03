The Odem Lady Owl cross country team qualified for the Class 3A Region IV meet after finishing in third place at the district meet held at West Guth Park on Oct. 14.
Freshman Illiana Martinez led the Lady Owls with an 11th-place finish with a time of 16 minutes. Belicia Flores was 12th (16:27), Katherine Rodriguez was 15th (16:57), Myra Garza took 18th place (17:25), Alyssa Martinez finished 23rd (17:39), Abigail Salazar was 27th (17:54) and Grace Becker was 39th (19:42).
The region meet will be held on Oct. 25, at the campus of Texas A&M- Corpus Christi.
The Odem boys finished in sixth place at the district meet. Hayden Mitchell led the way with a 16th place finish with a time of 20:35. He was followed by Marco Gonzales, who finished 34th (22:48), James Hoskins was 35th (23:09), Justin Andrade was 38th (23:54), Ruben Mata took 42nd place (26:01), Noah Brown was 43rd (26:01) and Landin Ballard was 44th (26:15).
The Odem JV girls were led by Krista Beltran, who finished third, followed by Jaylynn Barrera in eighth place and Avril Quiroz finished ninth.