The Odem Lady Owls added another win to their record Tuesday, March 1, with an impressive 15-4 win over visiting Port Aransas.
Zoey Garcia and Arabella Garza both saw action on the pitchers mound during the non-district win over the Lady Marlins.
Lizbeth Cruz, Mia Gonzalez and Nicole Ortiz each finished with three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Garza, Katherine Rodriguez and Aria Bray each had one hit with two RBIs while Z. Garcia, Dezirae Moreno, Gabby Cruz and Jaelynn Garcia each had one hit.
The Lady Owls participated at the Woodsboro tournament over the weekend and returned with a solid effort.
Odem (6-4-1) opened play Thursday, Feb. 24, with an easy 14-0 win over Hubbard. Z. Garcia earned the win, striking out four. Isabella Salinas had three hits including a double and three RBIs. A. Garza added a pair of hits including a double and three RBIs, Mia Gonzalez and Cruz both had a triple, Bray had a double with two RBIs and Ortiz drove in three with a double. Cruz finished with a triple and Moreno added a double.
Odem squared off with district foe Taft later in the day and came away with 4-0 win behind the pitching of Z, Garcia. Salinas had two hits with an RBI, Gonzalez had two hits including a double and drove in two, A. Garza added two hits including a triple and two RBIs.
The Lady Owls closed the day with a tough 6-5 setback at the hands of San Diego. Gonzalez and J. Garcia each had three hits, Garza, Moreno and Z. Garcia each added a pair of hits.
Odem returned to action on Saturday and split their two games. The Lady Owls fell to Italy 4-3. Salinas had two hits while Ortiz added a double and drove in three with Garza and Belicia Flores each picking up a hit.
During their final game the Lady Owls defeated host Woodsboro 13-2. Bray earned the win, striking out two. Ortiz hit three doubles and drove in three, Salinas added three hits with an RBI and Z. Garcia had one hit and drove in a pair.
Named to the all-tournament team for the Lady Owls were A. Garza, Z. Garcia and Salinas.