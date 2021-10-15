It took two days for the Odem Lady Owls and Skidmore-Tynan to determine a winner during the key district contest and, in the end, the Ladycats rallied to defeat Odem.
The contest began Tuesday, Sept. 28, and it saw Odem win the first set of the match 25-20. Game 2 got underway, but severe weather in the area forced the postponement of the match after power went out in Odem.
The match picked back up the next day with the Ladycats up 7-5 in Set 2 and they extended their margin to 14-9 before an Alysha Beltran kill ended the run. Isabella Salinas made it 14-10 with an ace and Odem would go on to take a 16-15 lead, one it would not surrender as it went on to capture Game 2 25-20.
In Game 3, kills by Katherine Rodriguez and Salinas along with a block by Catalina Gamez gave Odem a 10-7 lead, but the Ladycats reeled off six straight points to take a 13-10 lead. Salinas added a kill to end the run before the Ladycats closed the set by outscoring the Lady Owls 12-3 to win the third set 25-14.
Game 4 saw Odem build an 11-6 lead after a pair of kills from Rodriguez and one by Beltran paving the way to an Odem 17-11 lead. The Ladycats regrouped and took the lead at 19-18 with an 8-1 run. A cross court kill by Rodriguez put the Lady Owls up 20-19 but it would not be enough as Skidmore-Tynan captured Game 4 25-22.
In the decisive fifth game, Rodriguez gave Odem a quick 3-1 lead with a kill before the Ladycats rallied to take a 9-6 lead. Rodriguez stopped the run with a kill and helped Odem get within 11-9 before the officials ruled a replay on the next serve, taking away a point from Odem. It proved too much for the Lady Owls to overcome as they suffered a 15-12 loss in the game.