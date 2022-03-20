The Odem Lady Owls dropped their District 29-3A opener March 8, falling to Goliad 18-8. The Lady Owl began the game by jumping out to a 7-2 lead before Goliad rallied to claim the win.
The Lady Owls (7-7, 0-1) were paced by Arabella Garza who had three hits including a pair of doubles and three RBIs while teammate Isabella Salinas finished with three hits including a triple and a pair of RBIs. Mia Gonzales added a pair of hits with a double with Nicole Ortiz, Zoey Garcia, Jaelynn Garcia, Dezirae Moreno and Gabby Cruz each had one hit.
Over the weekend the Lady Owls played at the Coastal Classic Tournament in Ingleside. Thursday, March 3, the Lady Owls began play with a 12-0 win over Kenedy. Z. Garcia worked six innings, striking out seven to earn the win. Ortiz was 5-5 at the plate including three triples and a double, scored four times and drive in a pair of runs. A. Garza had three hits including a double with an RBI, Isabella Salinas had one hit and drove in two, Z. Garcia added a pair of hits including a home run and two RBIs, D. Moreno picked up a pair of doubles with an RBI, J. Garcia had a triple and an RBI, Aria Bray picked up a double, Cruz added one hit and M. Gonzales had an RBI.
Later in the day Odem fell to host Ingleside 7-4. Bray struck out three during her stint on the mound. A. Garza was 2 for 3 including a double and an RBI, N. Ortiz had a double, M. Gonzales was 1-2, I. Salinas was 1 for 2 with an RBI, Bray added a hit with an RBI, J. Garcia had a double and Z. Garcia had one hit.
Friday, the Lady Owls fell to IWA 4-1 with Bray suffering the loss on the mound. A. Garza hit a triple and drove in a run and J. Garcia had one hit. The Lady Owls bounced back Friday evening, defeating Riviera 5-3. Bray scattered three hits and struck out four to earn the win. Ortiz was 2 for 3 with a double, M. Gonzales hit two triples and drove in a pair of runs, A. Garza hit a double and a triple with two RBIs, Z. Garcia added a double and I. Salinas had one hit.
Saturday, the Lady Owls dropped both their games. The dropped a 10-5 decision to Jim Ned to start the day. Ortiz had a double and a triple, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs and A. Garza added three hits including a pair of doubles with an RBI, J. Garcia went two for two with a triple, Salinas had one hit, Z. Garcia drove in a run with one hit, Cruz picked up a double and Moreno added one hit.
Odem dropped their final game of the tournament, falling to Rice Consolidated. Ortiz had two hits and scored twice, Salinas was two for three and Z. Garcia had one hit and an RBI.