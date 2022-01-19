The Odem Lady Owls opened the new year with a heartbreaking 43-38 loss to Taft at Owl Gym Jan. 4.
The Lady Owls trailed 17-16 after two periods of play and tied the game 26-26 after the third, but the Lady Greyhounds pulled away in the fourth outscoring Odem 17-12.
Nicole Ortiz led Odem with 15 points, Arabella Garza added 11, Isabella Salinas scored seven, Alysha Beltran had four and Lizbeth Cruz had one point. Garza finished with three from behind the arc and both Ortiz and Salinas each had one.
During the Christmas break, the Lady Owls hosted their Christmas Classic.
On Tuesday Dec. 28, the Lady Owls opened with a 44-26 win over Woodsboro. Garza led the way with 13 points including three 3s. Salinas scored 12, Dezirae Moreno had six, Ortiz had three and Beltran had one point.
Later in the day the Lady Owls suffered a tough 46-44 setback at the hands of Premont. Salinas scored 10, Cruz and Ortiz each added nine, Beltran had seven, Garza six and Jaylin Garcia had three.
Saturday, Odem lost both their games, starting with a 43-23 loss against Banquete. Ortiz led the way with six points, both Garza and Cruz scored five, Salinas had four and Zoey Garcia tallied two points.
The Lady Owls lost their final game of the tourney, falling to Gregory-Portland 59-51 in double over-time. Salinas scored a season high 19 points followed by Garza with 14, Ortiz added nine, Z. Garcia picked up five, Moreno had two and Beltran scored one point.