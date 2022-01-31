The Odem Lady Owls run of bad luck continued during the week after dropping two district games by one point each.
On Jan. 14, the Lady Owls suffered a 48-47 loss at Mathis. Arabella Garza led Odem with 17 points, Nicole Ortiz added 12, Zoey Garcia hit a pair of 3s to finish with six points, Chloe Hill and Dezirae Moreno each scored three while Alysha Beltran and Eliana Zapata both scored two.
On Jan. 18, Odem suffered a 39-38 loss to visiting Goliad. Garza remained hot, hitting a pair of 3s to finish with a team high 16 points followed by Ortiz who also hit a pair from behind the arc to finish with 11. Salinas added five points followed by Moreno with four and Lizbeth Cruz had two points.