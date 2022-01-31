spts 1-27 Odem GBB_1.JPG

Odem’s Arabella Garza (24) scored 16 points during the Lady Owls’ 39-38 loss to Goliad at Owl Gym.

 Photo by Rudy Rivera

The Odem Lady Owls run of bad luck continued during the week after dropping two district games by one point each.

On Jan. 14, the Lady Owls suffered a 48-47 loss at Mathis. Arabella Garza led Odem with 17 points, Nicole Ortiz added 12, Zoey Garcia hit a pair of 3s to finish with six points, Chloe Hill and Dezirae Moreno each scored three while Alysha Beltran and Eliana Zapata both scored two.

On Jan. 18, Odem suffered a 39-38 loss to visiting Goliad. Garza remained hot, hitting a pair of 3s to finish with a team high 16 points followed by Ortiz who also hit a pair from behind the arc to finish with 11. Salinas added five points followed by Moreno with four and Lizbeth Cruz had two points.

Recommended for you