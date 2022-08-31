The Odem Lady Owl volleyball season began Tuesday, Aug. 9 with a disappointing loss to Falfurrias.
The Lady Owls (0-1) took game one of the match 25-20 and continued to roll with a 25-18 game two win at Owl Gym. Things went south from there as Odem dropped the next three games 19-25, 12-25, 9-15 to suffer the loss.
Dezirae Moreno finished with five aces and five kills, Bella Salinas added eight digs and nine kills, Alysha Beltran had 12 digs, five kills and nine assists, Jaelynn Garcia turned in three aces and nine digs, Irma Coronado had 12 assists and Chloe Hill finished with one block.
The Lady Owl JV lost to Falfurrias 11-25, 20-25 and the freshmen Lady Owls lost 7-25, 11-25.