The Odem Lady Owls recently picked up a pair district wins over Orange Grove and George West at Lady Owl Field. Odem raises their mark to 5-1 in District 29-3A and 15-5-1 on the season.
Odem picked up a 6-2 win at Taft, March 19. Madison Vela paved the way, scattering six-hits and struck out six for the win and added three hits while driving in three. Gaby Cruz was 2-3 with a pair of RBI’s, Arabella Garza, Mia Gonzales and Allison Ortiz each picked up two hits and Jenna Chapa added one hit.
The Lady Owls defeated George West 11-0 March 23, behind the three-hit, five strikeout performance by Vela. Odem built a 5-0 lead after three innings before putting the game away with a six-run fourth.
Vela helped her cause by picking up two hits including a double and an RBI.
A. Garza had a pair of hits, M. Gonzales and N. Ortiz each had one hit, A. Ortiz, Dezirea Moreno and J. Chapa each added one hit with an RBI and Zoey Garcia picked up one hit and drove in three.