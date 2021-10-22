The Odem Lady Owls began District 29-3A play by winning their first three games, but since then they have been marred by a five-game losing streak that now has them at 3-5 in district play.
Odem gave district leader Goliad a fight on Oct. 5, but would fall short, 22-25, 24-26, 25-21 and 22-25.
Katherine Rodriguez paced Odem with seven aces, 14 kills and 12 digs followed by Arabella Garza with 27 assists and 12 digs. Isabella Salinas finished with seven kills and five aces, Alysha Beltran added five aces and one block and Nicole Ortiz tallied 24 digs.
the Lady Owls suffered a 21-25, 25-18, 20-25 and 23-25 loss at Taft Oct. 1. Garza had 32 assists, 28 digs and a pair of aces, Rodriguez added 16 kills and 26 digs, Salinas picked up eight kills and two aces, Ortiz had 31 digs and Beltran finished with six kills.