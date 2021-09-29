The Odem Lady Owl volleyball team suffered its first district loss of the season Sept. 14, falling on the road to Aransas Pass 11-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-27.
The Lady Owls (10-13, 3-1) fell behind early during the first two games but regrouped to take the third game. Odem led late but could not hold on to lose the final game of the match.
Arabella Garza paced Odem with 24 digs, 20 assists and three aces while teammate Nicole Ortiz added 40 digs and three aces. Isabella Salinas picked up six kills and a pair of aces, Katherine Rodriguez had nine kills, Dezirae Moreno added two aces and Catalina Gamez turned in three blocks on the night.
The Lady Owls won their third straight district game Sept. 10, needing five sets to garner the victory at Orange Grove. Odem won the first two games 25-20, 19-25 before the Lady Bulldogs won the next two 19-25, 13-25. The Lady Owls scored the first five points of the fifth game and pulled away for the 15-8 win, sealing the match win.
Rodriguez turned in a solid effort finishing with 24 kills, 27 digs and three aces. Ortiz had 37 digs and four aces, A. Garza finished with 37 digs and Salinas added six kills.
Owls open district play with two wins
Odem began district play with wins over Mathis and George West, turning heads in the rest of the district.
“It’s great to have two wins to start off district,” Claypool said. “The girls have been working hard on and off the court.
“In our district you can’t take anyone lightly.”
The Lady Owls hosted George West Sept. 7 and dropped the first set of the match 22-25, but things went the way of the Lady Owls from there. Odem took Set 2 25-16 before putting away the Lady Longhorns 25-18, 25-14 to claim the match and district win No. 2.
Katherine Rodriguez picked up 11 kills and teammate Isabella Salinas added four. Arabella Garza finished with 22 assists and 17 digs, Nicole Ortiz had 40 digs and four aces while Dezirae Moreno also had four aces.
Odem opened district play Sept. 3 with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of Mathis at Pirate Gym. Rodriguez had 13 kills and Salinas picked up four followed by A. Garza with four kills and 21 assists, Zoey Garcia turned in three aces and 13 digs, Ortiz totaled 31 digs and Myra Garza had 12 digs.