Lady Owls fall to Bishop, ousted from playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Odem Lady Owls basketball season came to an end Tuesday, Feb. 25, after falling to Bishop 42-33 at Tuloso-Midway.
A frigid first half proved to be the difference during the loss as Odem managed nine first half points to fall into a 23-9 halftime deficit. The Lady Owls rallied in the second half but fell short during their Class 3A regional quart-final game.
Julisa Alcala led Odem with nine points followed by Danielle Laurel with eight; Arabella Garza and Callee Brewer each scored five; Kara Amador added four, and Hailey Salinas finished with two points.
The Lady Owls captured the Area Championship on Thursday, Feb. 20, in Alice, beating Lyford 52-22. Odem jumped out to a quick lead and pulled away to advance. The Lady Owls were led by Hailey Salinas with 16 points followed by Kara Rodriguez with 12; Julisa Alcala added nine; Callee Brewer, Danielle Laurel and Harley Pena each had four points; Kayla Rodriguez scored two, and Arabella Garza had one point.