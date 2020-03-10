Lady Owls fall to Bishop, ousted from playoffs
Odem’s Julisa Alcala puts up shot during their Area round playoff win over Lyford in Alice. Tuesday night the Lady Owls were eliminated from the playoffs after dropping a 42-33 decision to Bishop.

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Odem Lady Owls basketball season came to an end Tuesday, Feb. 25, after falling to Bishop 42-33 at Tuloso-Midway.

A frigid first half proved to be the difference during the loss as Odem managed nine first half points to fall into a 23-9 halftime deficit. The Lady Owls rallied in the second half but fell short during their Class 3A regional quart-final game.

Julisa Alcala led Odem with nine points followed by Danielle Laurel with eight; Arabella Garza and Callee Brewer each scored five; Kara Amador added four, and Hailey Salinas finished with two points.

The Lady Owls captured the Area Championship on Thursday, Feb. 20, in Alice, beating Lyford 52-22. Odem jumped out to a quick lead and pulled away to advance. The Lady Owls were led by Hailey Salinas with 16 points followed by Kara Rodriguez with 12; Julisa Alcala added nine; Callee Brewer, Danielle Laurel and Harley Pena each had four points; Kayla Rodriguez scored two, and Arabella Garza had one point.