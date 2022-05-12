The Odem Lady Owls squared off with the Lady Bulldogs Monday, April 25 in Mathis with the second seed on the line. The high scoring affair went the way of OG as Odem dropped a 15-13 loss.
Odem was slated to face Santa Gertrudis Academy in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Monday’s game was weather delayed for over two hours before getting underway. Odem took a 3-1 lead after one before extending its margin to 5-1 in the second.
Orange Grove answered with three in the top of the third to get within 5-4, but Odem responded with a five-run third, including a home run by Arabella Garza to make it 10-4 Lady Owls.
Unfortunately for the Lady Owls, it would be all Lady Bulldogs the rest of the way, outscoring Odem 11-3 over the final four frames.
Zoey Garcia went 3 for 4 with a triple and five RBIs and Arabella Garza was 2 for 3 with a double and her home run, driving in three. Mia Gonzales had one hit with two RBIs, Dezirae Moreno added a double with an RBI and Aria Bray had one hit.
The Lady Owls (18-15-1, 9-5) dropped their final regular season game of the year, falling to Mathis 11-9 at Lady Owl Field on April 22.
Aria Bray suffered the loss for the Lady Owls. Isabella Salinas was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, Garza had two hits including a double and an RBI, Anabella Santellana added a double with an RBI, Bray had a double and Z. Garcia had one RBI.