The Odem Lady Owls squared off with a solid Three Rivers team Tuesday night and lost 13-25, 20-25, 16-25 at Owl Gym.
Odem (2-5) were led by Alysha Beltran who finished with five assists, nine digs and an ace, Zoey Garcia added nine digs and an ace, Irma Coronado added two assists, Dezirae Moreno picked up four kills and Bella Salinas finished with a pair of kills for the Lady Owls.
The Lady Owls participated at the Three Rivers Tournament over the weekend. Odem opened play Friday with a 10-25, 14-25 loss to Orange Grove. Beltran had 10 assists, Salinas added four kills, Moreno had a pair of digs and Jaelynn Garcia had one ace.
Later in the day the Lady Owls fell to San Diego 18-25, 23-25. Beltran had six kills, six assists and five digs, Coronado tallied 10 assists, J. Garcia added eight digs, Moreno had five kills and Salinas ended with one ace.
The Lady Owls regrouped to defeat Orange Grove JV 2-25, 25-20, 25-19. Beltran had five kills, eight assists and a pair of aces, Salinas added eight digs and two aces, Moreno finished with five kills and three aces, Z. Garcia turned in five kills and J. Garcia had nine digs.
The Lady Owls closed out Friday with a 25-15, 25-15 win over Banquete JV. Salinas had five kills with two aces, Beltran added 14 assists and a pair of aces, Moreno finished with three kills and Z. Garcia had a pair of digs.
Saturday Odem met up with Banquete JV again and won 23-25, 25-20, 29-27. J. Garcia finished with 22 digs, Beltran tallied three kills, 12 assists and three aces, Moreno picked up seven kills and 15 digs, Salinas had 12 digs and two aces, Coronado added seven assists, Chloe Hill had four kills and Joy Lerma added three.
Next up came Orange Grove varsity and the Lady Owls tumbled 10-25, 13-25. Beltran had seven digs and three assists, J. Garcia had five digs while Salinas finished with three kills, four digs and an ace.
In their final match of the tourney the Lady Owls lost to San Diego 8-25, 21-25. Salinas picked up five digs and an ace, Moreno had three kills and an ace, J. Garcia added eight digs, Hill had three kills, Beltran finished with seven assists and Coronado added two.