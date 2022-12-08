The Odem Lady Owls were dealt a 36-29 loss by the Karnes City Lady Badgers on Nov. 22 at the At&T Center in San Antonio.
Chloe Hill led the way for Odem with eight points, Jasmine Bigner added seven with two 3-pointers, Jaelynn Garcia had five, Alysha Beltran scored four, Isabella Salinas and Moreno had two each and Zoey Garcia had one.
Lady Owls beat John Paul II
The Odem Lady Owls rallied late to defeat Corpus Christi John Paul II 38-32 on Nov. 21.
Odem (3-5) held a sizeable lead late in the game before the Lady Centurions rallied to take a 32-31 lead.
Alysha Beltran hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to give Odem a 34-32 lead. Beltran and Chloe Hill both hit a pair of free throws to seal the win.
Odem competes in tournament
The Odem Lady Owls played in their first tournament of the year on Nov. 17-19 at the Lady Marlin Classic in Port Aransas.
Odem opened play and bested host Port Aransas 40-33. Alysha Beltran, who was named to the all-tournament team, paced the Lady Owls with 16 points and was followed by Hill with seven. Dezirae Moreno added five points, while Jasmine Bigner and Jaelynn Garcia each had four points. Beltran, Hill and Jaelynn Garcia each knocked down one 3-pointer.
Later in the day, the Lady Owls returned to the court and faced off against Yoakum team and fell 56-29. Bigner led the way with 10 points and was followed by Hill, Isabella Salinas and Zoey Garcia with five points each with Moreno and Beltran each adding two points. The Lady Owls connected 15 of 29 from the charity stripe during the game.
Odem returned to the court and ran into another good team, this time falling to Orange Grove 52-24. Bigner had nine points including one three, Zoey Garcia also had nine with a pair from behind the arc, while Hill, Salinas and Jaelynn Garcia each scored two points.
On Nov. 19, the Lady Owls dropped their final game of the tourney, falling to Johnson City 48-24. Salinas finished with 10 points, Zoey Garcia added six, Jaelynn Garcia scored four, Moreno had two, while Bigner and Hill each scored one.