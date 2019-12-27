Lady Owls fight off AP for district win

ARANSAS PASS – The Odem Lady Owls are heading into the Christmas break with a 2-0 record after their 45-37 win over Aransas Pass Friday afternoon at Panther Gym.
The first half was dominated by the Lady Owls before AP made it a game in the second half. Julisa Alcala helped Odem take a 4-1 lead before Kara Amador hit two free throws, making it 6-1 with 4:52 left in the first period. Haily Salinas followed with a pair of buckets that made it 10-1 with 3:50 on the clock. Kayla Amador scored before another Salinas bucket that extended the Odem lead to 14-3. Alcala put back an offensive rebound as the first came to an end with Odem up 16-5.
Alcala hit a pair of jumpers to start the second, putting the Lady Owls up 20-5. AP cut the lead to 20-10 before Callee Brewer brought the run to an end. Alcala scored five straight and Kara Amador nailed a pair of free throws sending Odem into the half with a 31-10 lead.
The Lady Panthers outscored Odem 27-14 in the second half but fell short and Odem would get district win number two.
Julisa Alcala finished with 17 points, Hailey Salinas scored six of her 11 points in the first, Kara Amador scored five, Harley Pena and Arabella Garza made four each while Kayla Amador and Callee Brewer had two.