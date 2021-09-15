The Odem Lady Owl volleyball team turned in its best tournament of the year, claiming fourth place at the Skidmore-Tynan tournament.
The Lady Owls dropped a close match to West Oso 13-25, 25-21, 16-18 to start the tournament Thursday, Aug. 26. Katherine Rodriguez had seven kills and 11 digs, Arabella Garza added 12 digs and four aces, Nicole Ortiz picked up 23 digs and Zoey Garcia had a pair of aces.
Odem responded with a 23-25, 25-18, 15-4 win over Annapolis Christian Academy in their second match. Rodriguez turned in 10 digs and nine kills followed by Ortiz with 18 digs and three aces, Salinas had six kills and two aces while A. Garza added 19 assists.
Odem closed Day One of pool play with a sweep of Woodsboro 25-21, 25-18. A. Garza led the way with three kills, two aces and seven assists followed by Rodriguez with four kills and 10 digs, Ortiz added 13 digs and Z. Garcia tallied three aces.
The Lady Owls returned to play Saturday, Aug. 28, and began play with a 23-25, 25-22, 15-12 win over Robstown. Salinas finished with nine kills, three aces and 13 digs, A. Garza had three aces, 15 digs and 24 assists, Rodriguez had nine kills and Ortiz added 33 digs.
Odem dropped its final match of the tournament, falling to Banquete 22-25, 22-25. A. Garza finished with nine assists and 12 digs, Salinas had four kills and an ace, Rodriguez had three kills, Ortiz added 21 digs and Z. Garcia had one ace.