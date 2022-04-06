The Odem Lady Owls picked up a pair of wins over the last week and got right back into the playoff chase.
On March 18, the Lady Owls rallied to defeat Taft and on March 22, Odem pulled away from George West for a 13-2 road win.
The Lady Owls raised their district mark to 3-2 and 12-11-1 on the season.
The Lady Owls scored four runs in their final at bat to stun Taft 6-5. After Taft took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, the Lady Owls responded.
In the bottom of the third, Aria Bray drew a walk and was replaced by courtesy runner Belicia Flores. Lizbeth Cruz then laid down a sac bunt and reached safely on an error. Nicole Ortiz followed with a sac fly that scored Flores and Cruz scored on the same play to get the Lady Owls within 2-3.
Taft extended its lead in the top of the seventh with a pair of runs to extend their margin to 2-5. But the Lady Owls had an answer.
With two outs, Mia Gonzales singled and came around to score when Isabella Salinas reached on an error to make it 3-5. Salinas then stole third and came around to score on the same play after an error to make the score 4-5 Lady Greyhounds. Arabella Garza followed with a base hit and moved to third when Zoey Garcia reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second. Jaelynn Garcia then punched a single that plated both Garza and Z. Garcia with the game winning runs.
A. Garcia had a pair of hits, J. Garcia had two RBIs with her lone hit, M. Gonzales, I. Salinas, Z. Garcia and Bray each added one hit.
The Lady Owls continued their winning ways with an impressive 13-2 win at George West.
Z. Garcia earned the win, finishing with a three-hitter, striking out 3. Ortiz had a double with an RBI and scored twice with M. Gonzales also adding a double, driving in a pair of runs. Salinas was 1 for 3, scoring twice with an RBI, Z. Garcia helped her cause with a triple and two RBIs, both J. Garcia and A. Bray had one hit and scored twice and Cruz scored a run and drove in one.